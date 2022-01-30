Finneon is one of the many Pokémon you’ll want to go out of your way to find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It appears in a specific location in the game, and you might have some trouble attempting to track it down. It’s also a Pokémon someone in Jubilife Village is trying to locate because it has two fins, giving you even more reason to try and catch it. In this guide, we share where to find Finneon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can find Finneon in only one location in Pokémon Legends. It’s a Water-type Pokémon and a fish, so you can only locate it in the water. You’ll want to head over to the Cobalt Coastlands and swim over to the Seagrass Haven, an island south of Firespit Island. You can only reach this location if you have the rideable Basculegion, which you can unlock as you make your way through the story. If you do not have a Basculegion mount to swim in the water, you need to continue through the primary missions until this happens.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to search the waters in Seagrass Haven close to the small island in this area. Finneon is a small fish that appears in the water. We recommend using a Water-type Pokémon to catch because it can be extremely weak, giving you additional opportunities to throw a Poké Ball at it and add it to your collection.