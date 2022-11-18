Where to find Flamigo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the new Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Flamigo is a dual-type Flying and Fighting bird Pokemon that is basically a Flamingo that kicks things as its primary defense. And offense, for that matter. Thankfully, they’re not hard to find, and while they aren’t as plentiful early on, once you head north, you’ll have trouble seeing much of anything beside them.

How to catch Flamigo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Flamigo are native to wetlands and marshes, befitting their source animal, so look around any pools of water or in the northwestern part of the map around Casseroya Lake or in the southwest of the South Province, area six. The earliest you’ll find them is east of the town of Los Platos in Southern Province, Area One, around the watering hole in the middle of the field. You’ll see them from a mile away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also find Flamigo in the western portions of the Glaseado Mountain and around the central parts of the Eastern Province. Depending on how much Flamigo Down you need, you might spend two minutes catching a single Flamigo for two units of Down or making tons of them faint for one unit per knockout.

Flamigo are an excellent choice for early game, as the first gym you’re likely to visit is a Bug gym, and both Flying and Fighting are strong against Bug types. Of course, it won’t save Flamigo from an Electric type, but they’re also good against Dark and Fairy types, which are the bane of Psychic and Dragon, both powerful types for endgame.

Expect other water-dwelling Pokemon around Flamigo, including Magikarp, Azumarill, and Psyduck. If you’re a Pokemon Veteran, you know how powerful Gyarados, Magikarp’s evolved form, can be, and you’ll need Psyduck Down from Psyducks to make Psybeam TM 016. In short, where there are Flamigo, there are resources.