How to get Magikarp Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many games nowadays that have a crafting mechanic and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among those that do. In these games, you will be collecting various materials from pokémon in order to craft items. The items you will be crafting are TMs and you will need them if you want to teach your pokémon some new moves. One of many materials you can get is from a well know pokémon; Magikarp. Magikarp Scales are required if you want to craft some powerful moves. This guide will show you where you can find Magikarp Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to get Magikarp Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like most of the materials in the game, you will need to get Magikarp Scales from the pokémon that shares the name of the material; Magikarp. Just like Igglybuff Fluff comes from Igglybuff. Of course, if you want to get your hands on this material, you will first need to know where you can find some Magikarp in the game. Luckily, finding Magikarp, like in other Pokémon games, is pretty easy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Magikarp is a sea-dwelling pokémon so it is obvious that you will find most of them in the ocean. If you take a look at the habitat map for Magikarp, you will see that it can be found all over the map. Pretty much any body of water from ponds to rivers to oceans can have Magikarp in them. Early in the game, however, you will have a harder time getting their attention.

Related: How to get Lechonk Hair in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For most of the Magikarp you find, you will need to throw your pokémon’s pokéball at it in order to initiate a battle. This is because you can’t just walk into the water and challenge a Magikarp. To get Magikarp Scales, you will need to either defeat or capture a Magikarp. Doing this will get you either one or two scales to use to make TMs. Magikarp Scales are used to make the TM 011 Water Pulse; a great water-type move.