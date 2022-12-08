Where to find Fomantis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many unique and hard-to-find Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Fomantis is one of those. It looks like a small plant with cute hands and feet. It loves sunbathing, which is why some trainers give this Pokémon a pot where it can enjoy sunbathing. It’s a grass-type Pokémon, making it resistant to water, electric, grass, and ground-type Pokémon attacks. You can easily catch Fomantis when you find it, but finding it is extremely difficult as there are only two places on the map where you can find it. Here is how to find and catch Fomantis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Fomantis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Fomatis, you need to head to its habitat location. There are only two habitat locations for this Pokémon, one is on the northeast, and the other is on the south side of Paldea. Both these locations are very small compared to other Pokémons’ habitat locations.

When you reach either of its habitat locations, you will likely not spot Fomantis immediately as it usually hides in the grass. You must look around a little to spot it, especially near flowers. If you still struggle to find one, try coming later or going to another location.

When you spot a Fomantis, head toward it or throw a Pokeball to start a battle. You can try to catch the Pokémon without fighting by throwing a Quick ball. But if you don’t have a Quick Ball, try damaging the Pokémon a little by using fire, ice, poison, flying, and bug-type Pokémons. Once you lower its health without letting it faint, throw a Pokeball to catch it. The Pokémon will likely not escape but if it does, try throwing a better Pokeball, like a great or ultra Pokeball.