How to get Tarountula Thread in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brings a brand new batch of items and resources that you can use as you progress through your journey. The materials that you’ll be able to acquire from your encounters with wild Pokemon can mainly be used to craft TMs. A specific material that you’ll be collecting and using while you make your way through Paldea is the Tarountula Thread. Here’s where you can gather it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tarountula Thread in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You’ll be able to find Tarountula Thread at South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Four), and South Province (Area Five). These are all areas where the newly introduced Generation IX Pokemon, Tarountula, can be found. This is one of the earliest creatures you can encounter in the game as they can also be located on the road to Los Platos.

Once you engage with a Tarountula, you’ll either need to defeat or capture it in order for it to drop the material you’re looking for. With it being discoverable during the initial stages, you’ll have no trouble defeating it in battle due to its low level.

Tarountulas will then drop between one to three Tarountula Thread’s after each fight so you’ll be able to collect plenty of this resource quickly. After you’ve gathered it, you can then head over to any TM crafting machine within the vicinity to use it.

Tarountula Thread can be used to make Struggle Bug, X-Scissor, and Pounce, however, you can only create these moves once you’ve acquired the recipes for it. Struggle Bug in particular is one of the earlier moves you’ll be able to collect which means that this will be the first TM that you can craft with the use of Tarountula Threads.