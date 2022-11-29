Where to find Foongus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Making its debut in Gen 5, the mushroom Pokémon Foongus and its evolved form Amoonguss are excellent additions to a team, filling the role of a defensive teammate with access to support move such as the powerful Grass-type status move Spore. Amoonguss in particular, is well known in the competitive scene for being an excellent redirector in Double Battles, providing great team support and taking moves that would otherwise knock out its teammate. Here is how you can find Foongus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Foongus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Besides being part of the pool of encounterable Pokémon in 3 star Tera Raids, Foongus can also be found in the overworld’s forest and bamboo biomes at Tagtree Thicket, the North Province (Area Two) and the West Province (Area Three). It spawns at all times of the day, and is considered a fairly common sight, especially in the Tagtree Thicket, where it is common for players to accidentally run into one hiding amidst the grass.

As a Grass and Poison type Pokémon, Foongus is weak to Ice, Fire, Flying and Psychic-type moves, while taking less damage from Water, Electric, Fighting, Grass and Fairy-type moves. Physical attackers be warned — Foongus’ regular ability is Effect Spore, which has a chance of afflicting an attacker with a Status Effect when it makes contact with Foongus. Though if you are planning to False Swipe it to red health on the first turn, the Status Effect will not matter. While it has fairly decent bulk even before evolution, Foongus’ base Speed is very low, meaning that most, if not all, of your Pokémon will be able to strike first. Use this and its respective weaknesses or resistances to whittle it down to orange and red health, and the catch should be in the bag.