Where to find Clauncher in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Clauncher is a cool Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks extremely similar to a crab, but it has blue skin. Clauncher is water-type Pokémon, meaning it’s resistant to fire, water, ice, and steel-type Pokémons. It’s worth getting your hands on this Pokémon because you might need it in some battles. Although it is found in many places, getting it can be a little tricky, but if you go to the right locations, you can easily get it. Here is how to find and catch Clauncher in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Clauncher in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To get your hands on Clauncher, you must travel to its habitat locations. It’s found all over the beaches, from east to west. That said, some places have more Claunchers than others, making those places ideal for hunting the Pokémon. One of those places you can visit during the early game is The South Province (Area Five).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to the Pokémon Centre there and go to the open beach area. Here on the beach, you will easily spot many Claunchers. If you can’t find it there, look for it a little more or go towards the shores, where you will likely find some Claunchers.

Related: How to catch underwater Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Once you spot a Clauncher, you need to throw a Pokeball or go near it to begin the battle. During the battle, you can try to throw a Pokeball to catch it directly, but that might fail. You should try and damage the Pokémon first and throw a Pokeball to catch it. Clauncher is weak against the grass and electric-type Pokémons, and you can use those to gain a tricky advantage. If you still can’t catch it, try throwing a great Pokeball, which almost guarantees a catch.