Where to find Formic Rock in Elden Ring — and what it does

Like with every Soulsborne, Elden Ring players are at it again trying to figure out how to find crafting materials, what to craft with them, and what to do with said crafted material. In step with series tradition, Elden Ring is more than happy to throw payers a handful of crafting materials, not tell them what they’re used for, and let them just sit in the player’s inventory until they either beat the game or look up what to do with them online.

One such vexing crafting material is the Formic Rock. Found off the corpses of roaming Giant Ants, Formic Rock is described in-game as solidified venom and is commonly found near the Ainsel River and other places where Giant Ants may roam, as well as Mohgwyn’s Palace, Deeproot Depths, and off a corpse in the Mountaintop of the Giants.

What the Formic Rock does

That’s just how to find the Formic Rock, but just what is it good for? Well, whether the player is a spell sling mage or Guts-wanna-be big sword guy, Formic Rock may be a key crafting material since it’s one of the ingredients used to craft Acid Spray Mist.

Composed of one Atlus Bloom, Miranda Powder, and four Formic Rocks, Acid Spraymist is Elden Ring’s Listerine-esque consumable that the player chugs, swishes, and then sprays from their lips onto enemies to damage armaments and temporarily lower attack power.

As an obvious asset to any glass cannon-style builds, players can unlock the craftable recipe by buying the Perfumer’s Cookbook for 3,000 runes from the Nomadic Merchant near the Ainsel River.