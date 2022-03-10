Where to find Fritjof in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Fritjof, a local Dwarven miner, hides from the Muspel invaders in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. The Muspels seek Dwarven relics, and Fritjof is one of the last to know about these relics and where to find them. You’ll need to find Fritjok before the Muspels can find him, and he’s not too far away. This guide will cover finding Fritjof in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

You can acquire this quest from one of the female Dwarves from the Grenhellir Shelter, and you can find Fritjof in the city to the east of this location called Uldar. You can ride there or use the Synchronization Point to fast travel to it.

A handful of clues were given to you about Fritjof’s exact location. First, you’ll need to search for the tallest building in the Jeweler’s District. The Jeweler’s District is close to Uldar’s South Gate. Also, you’ll want to look in the streets to find gold, indicating you are getting close.

This all comes down to checking the Jeweler’s District, which you can find in the southeast part of Uldar. Once there, you’ll want to look for a building covered in golden designs along its side. Instead, you’ll find a handful of Muspel warriors wandering around the exterior. You can choose to sneak past them or directly make your way into the building to find the window. Once inside, you’ll progress to the next step of the quest and figure out what happened to Fritjof.

Smelting Foundry

After you’ve investigated all of Fritjof’s house, you’ll learn that he’s likely being kept in the Smelting Foundry, to the north of your current position. Inside, you’ll find the woman that was detailed in Fritjof’s letters, Tyra, being held captive. You’ll have to follow her out of the Foundry to learn where you can find Fritjof.

You’ll follow Tyra across the river, and then you’ll be stuck at a crossroads to reach the dig site where Fritjof is being held. The correct route will be the more used road. You’ll find Fritjof at the Fornama Dig Site, to the north of where you land on the riverbank with Tyra.

Fritjof’s Cell Key

When you arrive at the Fornama Dig Site, Fritjof will be held at the center of the dig site inside of a cell. You’ll need to use Odin’s Sight to find the one with the key and then bring it to Fritjof. Unfortunately, the key fell into a sewer grate, and the only way to reach it is to have one of the Muspel Powers on your character and use them to enter the location, with the entrance not too far away from the key’s location. Alternatively, you can dash into this area without the power to reach the key, but you’ll want to have plenty of rations on you.