Where to find Furlcalling Finger Remedy in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a game that you can choose to play by yourself, or you can undertake these difficult challenges with a friend in a multiplayer run. While your friends won’t assist you through every difficult challenge, they can help at specific times. When you look for particular summoning pools, you’ll need to use the Furlcalling Finger Remedy item. This guide covers how to get the Furlcalling Finger Remedy in Elden Ring and how it works.

There are two ways you can go about grabbing a Furlcalling Finger Remedy. The first is by directly purchasing it from a merchant. A handful of merchants sell this item throughout Elden Ring, with the first one you encounter at the Church of Elleh, Kalé, who offers them to you for 1,000 Runes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Alternatively, you can choose to craft them yourself. If you’re looking to craft these items, you’ll need to grab the crafting kit from Kalé and then purchase his cookbook recipes. These will contain the recipes you need, and then you can begin creating Furlcalling Finger Remedies by yourself. This item requires you to find Erdleaf Flower, which you can find all over the Lands Between. You’ll be able to spot it hiding in plants based off of the distinctly glowing flowers.