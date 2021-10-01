Where to find Ginger in New World

Ginger is one of the 12 spices you can add to your cooking recipes in New World. Many of the more complicated dishes require that you find these resources to level up your cooking skill at your settlement. The problem with trying to find Ginger is that it will only appear in a specific region. This guide details the best locations for finding Ginger and what plant you need to harvest to find it.

You can find Ginger while harvesting the herb plants. You can find herb plants all over quite a bit of New World’s starting areas. However, the tricky bit about having 12 unique spices in New World is that they only appear in specific regions. Here are many herb locations you can find in New World, and if you want to loot Ginger, you’ll need to visit the herb resource nodes in Ebonscale Reach, Reekwater, and Windsward.

Image via Mapgenie

Of the three regions, Windsward is the best area for you to farm Ginger. There are multiple locations all over Windsward where herbs spawn, giving you a good chance of finding Ginger whenever you’re running around here.

When you harvest herbs, you’ll need to make sure you have a sickle tool at the ready to retrieve them. None of the herb resource nodes have a harvesting level requirement to them.