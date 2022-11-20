Where to find Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Girafarig has been apart of the Pokémon series for a long time, but it hasn’t had an evolution until the Scarlet and Violet games. This Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon has a steady place on certain late-game parties if you want them and can build them up. Of course, you will need to capture them before you can begin working towards evolving and powering it up. Here is where you can find and catch a Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To catch a Girafarig in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we recommend fast traveling to the Porto Marinada Pokémon Center just to the east of the town of the same name. This area is located near West Province (Area Two) and will have multiple Girafarigs roaming this area. You should have no problem finding them mixed in with other Pokémon in this grassy area during any time of the day. The surrounding area is the only habitat for Girafarig in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Girafarigs in this area will be around the level 29 range. Luckily, this is close to the level where it moves Twin Beam, the move needed to have it evolve. When you fight them, keep in mind that they are weak against Bug and Dark-type attacks, so those will get their health down much faster.

While it is partly a Normal-type Pokémon, the Psychic half of it cancels out the weakness against Fighting attacks, so you can go into fights not having to worry about those making them faint too fast. Do not try to attack it with Ghost or Psychic attacks, as those will have minimal effect on them. When it gets to low enough health, throw a Pokéball and add them to your party.