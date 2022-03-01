While speaking with Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold, he’ll mention he will leave the location to find someone named Goldmask. Brother Corhyn is among the many characters you can meet and encounter in Elden Ring, and if you assist him during your adventure, you can learn more about him and gain access to new items. Finding Goldmask will help out Brother Corhyn. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Goldmask in Elden Ring.

You can find Goldmask in the same region Brother Corhyn visits after leaving the Roundtable Hold, in the Atlus Plateau. You’ll need to head much further north, though, past the Forest-Spanning Great Bridge, the Minor Erdtree in this region. Continue north until you reach the upper area, and you should find another chunk of the Great Bridge, also broken.

Goldmask will be on the edge of this bridge. If you attempt to speak Goldmask, they won’t say anything. However, their location is essential. While Brother Corhyn is roaming around the Altus Plateau, he wants to know Goldmask’s location, so make sure to inform him of the site once you’ve found it. We recommend finding Goldmask first before speaking with Brother Corhyn and advancing his quest.