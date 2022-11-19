There are multiple new Pokémon for you to encounter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. They are making their debut to the Paldea region and adding them to your collection will be your top priority, ensuring you complete your Pokédex to reach the end of the game. One of these new Pokémon is Greavard, a Ghost-type Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Greavard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Greavard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Greavard is a Ghost-type Pokémon that can appear in several locations. However, you won’t be able to find it during the early portion of the game. Instead, it will appear somewhere close to the north of the Paldea region, typically around the icy mountains, and where the higher level Pokémon will be wandering around. You’ll want to find them after you’ve worked through more of the game, enhancing your team and making them stronger.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are small parts of West Province Area Three that it can spawn. Still, you will primarily find it to the east of Medali, around the Poison Crew Base, north of Zapapico, Tagtree Thicket, Glaseado Mountain, North Province Area One, North Province Area Three, and to the east of Casseroya Lake.

These are the best locations for you to find Greavard in the wild. There’s a chance it might bury itself underground, so we recommend sneaking up on it and trying to throw your Poké Ball at its back to surprise it. We did not have to do this to catch it, but it was a sneaky Pokémon, and there’s a chance you might have to deal with it digging into the ground.