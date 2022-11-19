How does Breeding work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hatching Pokémon eggs has been a staple throughout the Pokémon series, and the system returns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, there are a handful of changes for this game, and there are some fundamental things you’ll want to know if you plan to breed your Pokémon and hatch eggs. Here’s what you need to know about how Breeding works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Pokémon eggs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The process of having two Pokémon breed is significantly different. Rather than leaving them at a daycare center and leaving two Pokémon of different genders there, you keep them in your party. You will play through the game as you usually would play it, and they should eventually leave behind a Pokémon egg. But because they are in your party, it goes to you, not your inventory or Pokémon party. Instead, they’re going to be inside the Picnic basket that you can find while having a Picnic.

When you pull an egg out from the basket, it will go to your Pokémon Box if you do not have room for it in your party. You can have multiple eggs inside the basket, so several Pokémon in your party can lay eggs, so long as they have a suitable Pokémon they can breed with or you have a Ditto. If you have a Ditto in your party, there’s a good chance it can breed with several Pokémon you carry, leaving several eggs inside the basket. You may want to make sure you’re careful about this, especially if you’re trying to breed a specific egg.

Once you have the egg in your Pokémon party, you will need to move around with it throughout the world until it hatches. You can increase this time by having a Fire-type Pokémon with Flame Body as an ability, halving the time it takes for them to hatch. You’ll repeat this process as often as you like, depending if you’re trying to get a shiny version or a Pokémon that learns a specific egg move.