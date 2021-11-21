Where to find Growlithe in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon are all over the place in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Tracking them down can be extremely difficult, especially if you’re hunting for your favorite Pokémon. For many, that’s Growlithe, who can be challenging to find in this game. Here’s what you need to know if you want to find Growlithe in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that Growlithe is a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version encounter. This means that you can only find Growlithe in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond game. You will not be able to find Growlithe in the wild in Shining Pearl. You’ll need to trade with a Pokémon Brilliant Diamond owner if you want to add it to your collection.

When it comes to finding Growlithe, you do have to wait quite a bit of time. Growlithe only appears when you’ve reached the end of your game, and you’ve unlocked the National PokéDex. You’ll receive this when you’ve finished your Sinnoh PokéDex collection.

When searching for Growlithe, you need to find it in the Grand Underground. You can find it spawning in the caves with lava, caves with sand, caves with canyons, or the Typhlo Cavern. If you’re having trouble finding it, make sure to create a Secret Base and fill it with Fire-type Pokémon Statues to increase your chances of finding it.