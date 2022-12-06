Where to find Hawlucha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When it comes to strong Pokémons, you have many options in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Hawlucha is one of the best ones. It looks like a mixture of a bird and a human, which gives it its unique hands and fighting style. It is a fighting and flying-type Pokémon, and this makes it strong against bug, ground, fighting, grass, and dark-type Pokémons. Hawlucha is one of the most powerful Pokémons that you can get your hands on. Getting it can prove challenging, and you must find it first. Here is how to find and catch Hawlucha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Hawlucha in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching a Hawlucha, you need to head to its habitat location to find it. There are various locations where you can find this Pokémon, from northwest to northeast. Hawlucha roams around in the area, and you will easily spot and recognize it at most habitat locations.

If you are still struggling to find this Pokémon, you can head toward the North Province (Area 3) of the map, near Furry Falls. Here you will likely encounter one or more Hawluchas. This Pokémon does not prefer any specific terrain, so you will find it on grassy areas, sandy shores, or even deep up in the hills.

Once you spot a Hawlucha, approach it or throw a Pokeball to start a battle. During the battle, you must damage it by attacking with strong Pokémons that it is weak against. Hawlucha takes more damage from electric, ice, flying, psychic, and fairy-type Pokémons, so make sure to use any of those Pokémons in the battle. Once you lower its health to a certain point, throw a Pokeball to catch it. If it escapes, try throwing a great or ultra Pokeball, which has a better chance of catching it.