Where to find Hefty Beast Bone in Elden Ring – and what it does

The moment you enter into The Lands Between in Elden Ring, you’ll notice a bevy of real world inspired animals roaming the terrain. And, just like actual hunting, you can conquer these creatures to pick up various pieces of bones and flesh. This especially how you will be collecting Hefty Beast Bone, a crafting material that helps form one of the most underrated items in the game. Here’s where you can find it and what to make with it.

Hefty Beast Bone is exclusively dropped by defeated boars and bears in Limgrave. The best place to search for both of these creatures is in the bottom-left corner of Mistwood Ruins’s forest. Though, there are only two boars that spawn here, so you should also go to the woods north of Church of Elleh to run into more. It is important to note that it may take defeating multiple boars or bears until you retrieve at least one Hefty Beast Bone.

The crafting material can only be used to make Exalted Flesh, which becomes quite helpful during boss battles. Reason being, the consumable gives players an increase to their Physical Attack stat for a short time, ultimately lending more weapon damage in an upcoming fight. However, before this can be crafted, you will need to unlock its recipe through owning the Deserter’s Cookbook [2], located in the home in the center of Limgrave’s Dragon-Burnt Ruins area. Exalted Flesh can then be made with five Rowa Fruits, one Lump of Flesh, one Arteria Leaf, and just one Hefty Beast Bone.

