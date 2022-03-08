Where to find Helphen’s Steeple in Elden Ring

Helphen’s Steeple is one of the many weapons you can find in The Lands Between. This weapon is an intelligence-based greatsword that is a great substitute for those who don’t want to use the Dark Moon Greatsword. Its ability, Ruinous Ghostflame, sets the blade on fire adding magic and cold damage to the weapon’s attacks for a short while. Here is where you can find Helphen’s Steeple in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This weapon won’t be able to be obtained until pretty late in the game. It is located in the Giants’ Mountaintop which is on the other side of the Grand Lift of Rold. To reach this area, you first need to make it to the capital city and defeat the Morgott. Once that boss is defeated, you will be tasked with going to the Giants’ Mountaintop and given the medallion for the lift from Melina.

Head out of the city using the large door in the northeastern part of the main road. Follow the pathway until you reach the Grand Lift of Rold. When you reach the top of the lift, head to the northwest. Along the river, you will see an area where the ground raises and you can get up on the cliffside. Follow the cliffside to a graveyard to the northwest and you will find a Tibia Mariner. This Mariner won’t appear as a boss and won’t summon enemies to aid him. Defeat this Mariner and you will be rewarded the weapon.