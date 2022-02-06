Where to find Heracross in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

If you have been trying to fill out your Pokédex, you may have come across trouble when searching for Heracross. This fighting/bug-type Pokémon is hidden in a few areas across the Hisui region and can be rather difficult to locate. Here is where you can find Heracross in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where to find Heracross

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heracross can spawn in two different locations across the Hisui Region. The first area you should consider looking at is Grueling Grove in the Obsidian Fieldlands. The Heracross in this area is always an alpha and is considerably strong depending on when you choose to go after it. The other location you can find Heracross is Wayward Wood in the Coronet Highlands. Here you can find normal Heracross without worrying about them being alphas.

How to catch Heracross

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heracross is a dual-type Pokémon that is both fighting and bug-type. When going after the Heracross alpha, be sure to stay low and only use Pokémon that are fire, fairy, psychic, or flying-type to help you damage it. When going after the smaller, more manageable Heracross in Wayward Wood, be sure to use Smoke Bombs and berries to help avoid detection. If you are detected, Heracross will attack, so be prepared for a fight in case that happens.