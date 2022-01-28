The Hisuian region is full of Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. There are Pokémon for you to find all over, and many of them you’ve seen in previous Pokémon games. Many of them have Hisuian forms exclusive to the region, such as Sneasel. The Hisuian Sneasel is slightly different than its traditional form and even has an exclusive evolution called Sneasler. In this guide, we cover where to find Hisuian Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are a handful of places you can find Hisuian Sneasel. We were able to find it in Coronet Highlands, to the southwest of Primeval Grotto. Other trainers have reported that you can also find some at Celestica Trail in the same region. A handful of others also note you can find Hisuian Sneasel in Alabaster Icelands in Avalugg’s Legacy or Glacier Terrace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to check out these locations in Coronet Highlands to try and find Hisuian Sneasel. We recommend combing the entire area to find one and catch it.

After capturing Hisuian Sneasel, you’ll want to try evolving into Sneasler, its Hisuian form. It requires the same transformation that Sneasel needs for Weavile, a Razor Claw, except it supposedly needs to be done during the day. Sneasler is a Fighting and Dark-type, vastly different from Weavile, an Ice and Dark-type Pokémon.