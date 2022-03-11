Where to find Imprisoned Merchant in Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

There are several merchants you can find throughout Elden Ring, each eager to sell you their wares and give you access to their exclusive deals. Many of them are in some of the less-traveled areas of the game, meaning you’ll have to go out of your way to find them, including Mohgwyn’s Palace. In this guide, we’ll share with you where you can find the Imprisoned Merchant in Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring, and everything they have for sale.

You’ll have to go deeper into the area and follow the path from the Dynasty Mausoleum Entrance site of grace, the first site of grace you’ll find in this location. Continue on the pathway into the mountains, where all of the skeleton-like enemies are slowly lumbering around, which you’ll want to avoid. As you follow the path, you’ll find a cave entrance, guarded by these enemies, and you can quickly bypass them to enter the cave. We recommend bringing a torch with you, or the lantern.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once inside the cave, follow the path and wait for the enemy to spawn at the crossroads inside the cave. It will appear from a blood pool and rise up from the ground. Defeat the enemy, and then take the left path. There, you’ll find the Imprisoned Merchant, who is casually playing music in the back. Speak with them, and you can purchase from them. These are all of the items they have available.