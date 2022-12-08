Where to find Indeedee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Indeedee is one of the more unique Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It looks like a sheep with some human characteristics, like the ability to stand up still and walk with two legs. Indeedee is a great companion for all trainers, and with its abilities, it sees the needs of its trainer and fulfills them. It’s a normal and psychic-type Pokémon, meaning it is resistant to ghost and psychic-type Pokémon attacks. Getting this Pokémon is tricky, but you need to find it first. Here is how to find and catch Indeedee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Indeedee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before catching this Pokémon, you need to find its habitat locations. There is only one part of the map where you can find Indeedee, which is the northeast side of Paldea. Although there is only one area, it’s a massive chunk of the land, so you will have plenty of space to look into. The Pokémon is usually found in grassy and mountain areas, and you should look for it in those two terrains.

You will find one or more Indeedee roaming around in the whole habitat area. If you are struggling to find it, head toward the North Province (Area One) Pokémon Centre, and look for this Pokémon in the greasy area on the east. Here you will be guaranteed to find at least one Indeedee.

When you spot Indeedee, go near it or throw a Pokeball to begin a battle. During the battle, you can throw a Quick Ball to catch it instantly without having to battle. If you don’t have a Quick Ball, then you must damage the Pokémon by using a dark or bug-type Pokémon against it. Once you damage it to a certain point, throw a Pokeball to catch it.