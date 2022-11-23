Iron Thorns is one of the handful of Paradox Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It has the chance to appear while you’re exploring Area Zero. It’s a variation of Tyranitar, but they’ve given it a massive makeover, and now it looks more machine than a lizard. Tracking it down could be a challenge unless you know where to look to find it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Iron Thorns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Iron Thorns in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will only have a chance to catch Iron Thorns when you reach the end of the game. It appears exclusively in Area Zero, which you can freely explore after you make it to the bottom, assist the AI Professor in destroying the Time Machine, and prevent the other Paradox Pokémon from getting out into Paldea. Once the credits roll, make your way back to Zero Gate, and return to Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you arrive here, we recommend teleporting to Research Station One and stepping outside. Iron Thorns have a good chance of appearing in this area, and you only need to search around the general vicinity to find it. Research Station one has had the best chance of finding it, so you don’t need to adventure too far into Area Zero to locate one and try catching it. We did locate it in front of this Research Station and on the rocks above it, so make sure to expand your search if you’re having difficulty locating this Pokémon.

Iron Thorns is a Rock and Electric-type Pokémon, which means it will be weak against Water, Grass, Fighting, and Ground-type moves. It will resist Normal, Fire, Electric, Poison, and Flying-type moves.