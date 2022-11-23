Iron Valiant is one of the handful of Paradox Pokémon you can find while exploring Area Zero in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These Pokémon are incredibly powerful, and they’re normally hard to find. The Iron Valiant is one of the more difficult Paradox Pokémon you can find while exploring this region, and tracking it down won’t be easy. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Iron Valiant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Iron Valiant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You will have a chance to catch Iron Valiant at the end of the game. First, you will need to complete all the storylines and make your way into Area Zero, completing this region. After you clear this area and make it out, there will be a handful of cutscenes, and credits will roll. Once the credits arrive, you can return to Area Zero at any time, and Iron Valiant has a chance to appear in this region.

It won’t be easy to track this Pokémon down. We recommend starting at the second Research Station you find in Area Zero and moving toward the large waterfall to your right. When you reach the waterfall, face it, and go to the left. There will be a large tree underneath a large rock pathway above you.

At the tree, there will be a small pile of rocks against a cliff, and you want to go between these rocks, which will lead you to the interior of a massive cave.

This is the location you can find Iron Valiant in Pokémon Violet. If you don’t see one immediately, we recommend running around on your mount to try and get one to spawn. This is the only location for it to appear, but when we found it, Iron Valiant began to appear a bit more frequently the more we played.

Unfortunately, Iron Valiant will not spawn for Pokémon Scarlet players. You will need to try and trade with who has already captured one in their game.