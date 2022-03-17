Where to find Jar-barian in Elden Ring

An NPC added to Elden Ring added to the game after the original launch is named Jar-barian. The NPC arrives in patch 1.3, and you’ll want to find this character in the Lands Between to embark on another quest to add to your collection. Finding this character could be a bit of a challenge. In this guide, we cover where you can find Jar-barian in Elden Ring.

You won’t have to explore to the end of the game to find Jar-barian. Instead, you’ll have to make it past Stormveil Castle and enter the Liurnia region. You’ll want to make your way over to the Carian Study Hall, but you don’t need to be inside it. The best way to make it to this location is to fast travel to the Artist’s Shack, proceed south, and jump down the cliff to reach Jarburg. This could take you a few tries to reach the bottom. When you do, there will be a site of grace called Jarburg for you to use, and Jar-barian will be hanging out on the side of a building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the site of grace, Jar-barian is directly north of this position. You can speak with it to begin a quest and work on completing that while you attempt to defy the many demigods in the Lands Between.