Where to find Johtonian Sneasel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As has been the trend lately, several Pokémon have received a new Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Although the new forms might be more enticing right now, trainers can also obtain the normal variations of those Pokémon. One such Pokémon is Sneasel, who has received a Hisuian form. However, if you are looking to obtain the Johtonian Sneasel and are unaware of how to do so, follow the below-mentioned guide.

Fortunately, trainers can still catch Johtonian Sneasel in space-time distortion, which is a specific place on the map divided by an energy dome. Inside the zone, trainers will get rare items and exclusive Pokémon that won’t spawn anywhere else.

Space-time distortion is a new feature that has been introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It is essentially a Point of Interest (POI) that spawns randomly on the map. Once the zone generates near you, you’ll get a notification about it. You’ll have around 5 mins to make it inside the zone before the entry expires.

Although the space-time distortion zone contains rare items and exclusive Pokémon, it is a dangerous location to visit. The level of wild Pokémon appearing inside the zone periodically increases. Furthermore, they appear in a group of three, so be ready for a tough battle.