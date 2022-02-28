Where to find Lakeside Crystal Cave in Elden Ring

If you’re trying to hunt down the Slumbering Wolf Shack in Elden Ring, you’ll need first to find the Lakeside Crystal Cave. This location serves as the entrance to the Wolf Shack, so once you find it, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking and finding this useful location. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find the Lakeside Crystal Cave in Elden Ring.

You’ll need to make your way to the Liurnia Lake Shore site of grace. You can find it at the southern point of the large lake in the center of Liurnia. We recommend staying on the west side of the rock wall and following the path. You’ll be looking for an opening in the mountain, which you can find next to a yellow tree near it.

When you find the cave, you’ll then explore it and check out the area. In this location, you’ll be able to find a mini-boss at the bottom of the dungeon. The Slumbering Wolf Shack is behind this mini-boss, which is missable. You’ll want to make sure you proceed through the back of the area and check it out. There is a site of grace over here, too.