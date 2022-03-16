Where to find Living Jar Shard in Elden Ring – and what it does

Living Jar Shards are one of the myriad crafting components to find and utilize in Elden Ring. You can use them to craft certain items, or just sell them to a merchant if you’re low on runes. To find them, though, you’re going to have to get your hands a bit dirty.

Living Jar Shards can be obtained, as the name would suggest, by killing Living Jars, those goofy-looking jars with long arms and stubby little legs. They’re generally pretty docile when you encounter them in the wild, but to stock up on Shards you’ll need to hack away at the poor things until they give up the goods. So equip a blunt weapon and get bashing.

There are various locations you can find Living Jars in the Lands Between, including the Raya Lucaria Academy and the appropriately-named Jarburg, but one of the first spots you’ll likely find is in Stormveil Castle, shortly before the arena where you fight Godrick the Grafted. Travel to the Secluded Cell Site of Grace, and head across the corridor. Tucked away at the back of this room, you’ll find a cluster of Living Jars, ripe for the picking. Watch out though: once you start whacking, a giant Living Pot will emerge from the ground, proving much more of a threat than its smaller brethren.

Living Pot Shards can be used to create Ironjar Aromatics, an item that uses FP to turn the player’s skin to steel, boosting defense and poise but making them less mobile and vulnerable to electricity. To make them, you’ll first need to acquire the Perfumer’s Cookbook [3], and then craft together three Living Pot Shards, two Altus Blooms, and a Budding Cave Moss.