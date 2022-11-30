Where to find Luvdisc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In the newest Pokémon game, titled Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and set in the region of Paldea, you’ll find no shortage of things to see and do. Following a more free-form gameplay style, players can wander freely exploring as they like. Paldea and the launch of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have brought with them, not just a group of new and very interesting pokémon, but players will be pleased to see some old favourites returning too. While Luvdisc is certainly not the most powerful of the Pokémon in the game, it has its uses and is part of the Pokédex. In this guide we’ll explain where and how to catch Luvdisc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Luvdisc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Luvdisc is a pokémon which can be found in many places in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s often found travelling in large schools of Luvdisc which make it pretty easy to find. Luvdisc is also not a rare pokémon so you wont have any trouble finding one to add to your party. Luvdisc is a bright pink pokémon, that from some angles looks like a heart, and from others, not at all. It’s a small and flat pokémon, with a sharp beak and they’ll often travel up near the surface of the ocean. As it is a purely acquatic Pokémon you won’t find it anywhere but on the ocean.

Related: Where to find Bagon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

According to the Pokédex, Luvdisc can only be found in the southern, eastern, and western oceans of Paldea. They are not found inland or in any fresh-water locations at all. You’ll also only be able to reach a Luvdisc once you have the ability to surf on the water.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As Luvdisc is a Water-type pokémon, there are certain type match-ups that you’ll want to be aware of. Water-type pokémon like the Luvdisc are weak to any and all Electric and Grass-type moves used against them. This means you’ll need to be extra careful if you’re trying to catch the Luvdisc and you have these moves on hand. Luvdisc’s Water-type moves, on the other hand, are super-effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type pokémon so be aware if you’re using any of these.