Where to find Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

One of the classics, Magnemite has made an appearance in many Pokémon games, so we shouldn’t be surprised when we realized we can find it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well. Players can catch the magnet Pokémon in this game as well and have one of the most powerful Electric types in all of Paldea. Though you might not see it often in the wild, there are many trainers and normal people who walk around with a Magnemite in Levincia city. So, let’s get you one as well. Here is where you can find Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and how you can catch it with ease.

How to catch Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best place to find a Magnemite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is anywhere around Levincia city. Players can see this town on the eastern side of the Paldea region. It is also the home of Gym Leader Iono, so you can use that as a way to find the region. As you can see in the image below, Magnemite is waiting everywhere around the town. If you just travel a bit around the region, you will surely bump into a Magnemite.

However, as the Pokédex says, if it is raining, you have a high chance of missing out on Magnemite, as it can fly quite high and you might not see it. If you do see it, you can just aim at it using the ZL button and then throw your Pokéball at it using the ZR button on the controller.

Depending on your level, catching Magnemite can be extremely easy or hard. If you want to use a Fighting or Fire-type Pokémon to fight it, make sure you use your weaker moves, as you can one-shot it.