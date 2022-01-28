Where to find Medicinal Leeks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are many crafting items for you to discover in the Hisui Region. From the beginning of the game, you are told that you can craft pokéballs, potions, and various other items. Among items you can obtain for crafting is Medicinal Leeks. These simple vegetables are one of the most essential. Here is where you can find Medicinal Leeks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Where Medicinal Leeks are located

Screenshot by Gamepur

Medicinal Leeks can be found out in the wild or at shops. This vegetable likes to grow in grassy areas and can easily be found near pools of water. This item is extremely common and you will notice it in many places, especially at the start of the game. One of the main places you will find Medicinal Leeks is the Obsidian Fieldlands. When you find a Medicinal Leek, walk up to it and press the A button to pick it up.

What are Medicinal Leeks used for?

Medicinal Leeks are used for crafting potions. As you probably already know, potions are the main way you will heal your Pokémon when out in the field. Each potion will heal the selected Pokémon by 60 points. Make sure to collect plenty of Medicinal Leeks and craft plenty of potions so your Pokémon don’t faint on you. Medicinal Leeks are also used to craft Revives. These are necessary for when a Pokémon faints so you can revive them.