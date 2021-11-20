Where to find Mime Jr. in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Mime Jr. is one of the beginning evolution Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll capture this Pokémon and evolve into a Mr. Mime. For those on the lookout for a Mime Jr., you’ll need to find it in a particular area of the game. Here’s what you need to know about finding a Mime Jr. in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Mime Jr. is a Brilliant Diamond Pokémon. If you are playing on the Pokémon Shining pearl version of the game, you won’t be able to encounter it in your game. You can only find it in the Brilliant Diamond versions of Pokémon. You can find it on Route 209 and 210. You can reliably capture it throughout the day.

If you’re looking to acquire Mime Jr. in Pokémon Shining Peal, what you’ll need to do is take a Mr. Mime to you in the Pokémon Nursery in Solaceon town and breed it with another Mr. Mime of the opposite gender. Alternatively, you can do this with a Mr. Mime and a Ditto. When you return to the Pokémon Nursery, you’ll receive an egg. You’ll then need to hatch the egg to obtain a Mime Jr. You can also trade a player who has Pokémon Brilliant Diamond if they want to trade you a Mime Jr.