Mohg, Lord of Blood is one of the several Shardbearers in Elden Ring. He possesses a Great Rune that you will want to add to your collection and add to your power. Although defeating this fearsome foe is no easy task, getting to him will take quite a bit of time. Furthermore, once you enter his domain, you’ll have difficulty navigating and beating the many challenging enemies unless you’re prepared. This guide details where to find Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring.

The only way to enter the Mohg, Lord of Blood’s domain in Mohgwyn Palace is to work with and complete the White-Faced Varré’s quest. You can find him at the Rose Church, south of the Academy of Raya Lucaria in Liurnia. Head there, and you’ll find him standing outside of it. Speak with Varré, and he’ll several tasks for you to complete. The first will be to invade three players using a Festering Bloody Finger. After you’ve done that, you’ll need to soak a piece of cloth in the blood of a Maiden, which you can find by returning to the starting location.

Once you’ve done both of these tasks, you’ll then return to Varré to report you’ve finished them, and you can now join his order. The last thing he’ll do is take a finger from you, return it, and reward you with the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. When you receive the medal, find it in your inventory and use it. This will take you directly to Mohgwyn Palace, where you can find Mohg, Lord of Blood. His exact location in this domain is at the top of Mohgqyn Dynaster Mausoleum.