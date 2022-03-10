Where to find Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring

The Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum is a dangerous location for you to visit in Elden Ring. Within it, you’ll find multiple enemies that deal a heavy amount of Blood Loss to you, potentially causing your stay to be less than ideal. For those who are attempting to hunt down all the Great Runes, you’ll need to visit this location at some point to encounter Mohg, Lord of Blood. This guide will cover where to find Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum in Elden Ring.

You may notice the location for this area reasonably early, depending on when you find Siofra River. However, getting to the other side of the river to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum is tricky. To do this, you’ll need to find White-Faced Varré, one of the first characters you meet when you initially start the game. Later, you’ll be able to find Varré at the Rose Church in Liurnia, to the south of the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

After you meet him, you’ll have a chance to complete his quest, which involves invading other players and then obtaining the blood of a Maiden. Upon completing the quest and offering a finger to Varré, he’ll give you a Bloody Finger and the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. The Medal is a key item that you’ll need to use to reach Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. When you receive it, go into your inventory and use the item. You’ll then be transported to Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, granting you access to Mohg’s domain.