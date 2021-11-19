Where to find Munchlax in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Munchlax is a rare Pokémon that you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The only way you’ll be able to receive it, outside of another trainer generously trading it to you, is by searching a specific location in your game. It’s different from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games. Here’s what you need to know about finding and how to catch Munchlax in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Previously, you had to slather honey on certain Honey Trees throughout the game. After you waited six hours, you’d then return to the tree to see it shaking, hoping it was Munchlax when you approached it. The Pokémon had a chance of appearing at only four of the 21 Honey Trees in the game, and it was a rare encounter.

However, for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’ll be able to find Munchlax wandering around in the Grand Underground. The Grand Underground is a location you can access after you’ve received the Explorer’s Pack. When you have the item, you’ll be able to visit the Grand Underground and explore the entire location yourself. You should encounter Munchlax wandering around in the area in the overworld, unlike the grassy spots in the rest of the game.

We don’t know how rare of a spawn it is for Munchlax to appear, but at least you can avoid trying to visit all of the Honey Trees in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to find one.