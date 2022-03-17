Where to find Nascent Butterfly in Elden Ring – and what it does

Crafting is an essential feature in Elden Rings that makes progression easier. There are many items you can craft in the game using different available ingredients. One of the rarest ingredients in Elden Ring is Nascent Butterfly which is used for crafting recipes that increase the strength of a player by boosting different attributes. However, the item can be very hard to obtain, especially if you are unaware of its exact location.

Where to find Nascent Butterfly

Nascent Butterfly can be bought from Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River for 1500 runes. That said, if you are planning to get the item for free, it can be a bit tricky. Nascent Butterfly is scarce and can only be found in three locations, and these locations are mentioned below:

A Nascent Butterfly can be found on a corpse that is on a ladder in Castle Sol.

Another Nascent Butterfly can be found on a corpse that is on a stair in Leyndell Royal Capital.

Finally, you’ll find the Nascent Butterfly on the mountain’s edge in Mount Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace.

Nascent Butterfly is one of the ingredients required for crafting Dappled Cured Meat and Dappled White Meat. Both of these are consumables that boost specific attributes of the user.