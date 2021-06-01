Where to find Nethergarde Bitter in World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade

For those eager to complete the Gaining Mirren’s Trust quest in Outland for World of Warcraft Classic, you’ll need to obtain the Nethergarde Bitter, a particular beverage that you can only find in one location. It’s much easier to locate than attempting to farm a specific mob or location, making it much easier for everyone to hunt after. You don’t have to wait for a timer if multiple people attempt to purchase the item from the character, so no long lines or wait times for you.

All you need to do to locate this item is speak with Bernie Heisten, an NPC in the Nethergarde Keep in the Eastern Kingdoms continent. When you reach the location, take a turn to the left, and there will be a small castle you can enter. The building is difficult to miss. Once inside, keep to the left as much as possible, and you’ll be able to find Bernie. He’s a standard Food and Drink vendor NPC.

You can purchase the item, Nethergarde Bitter, for 19 silver. You only need to purchase the item once for Gaining Mirren’s Trust quest. You can expect more tedious trials in your journey through the new areas as you attempt to make your way to The Dark Portal.