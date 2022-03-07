Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [22] in Elden Ring

Anyone interested in crafting as many items as they can is going to want to grab all the cookbooks that have been scattered across the land. Among these cookbooks are the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbooks. Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [22] will teach you how to craft Rot Pots, Rot Grease, and Drawstring Rot Grease. This guide covers where you can find this useful item in Elden Ring.

To find this cookbook, you will need to make your way down to the Lake of Rot. This area is filled with Scarlet Rot that can infect and kill you very quickly. Make sure you are prepared and have made some Preserving Boluses before you enter this area. These will help you alleviate the Scarlet Rot that you will definitely catch.

Starting from the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace, head south across the lake. You can make platforms raise by standing on the various pressure plates marked by the obelisks in the area. Keep stepping on the pressure plates and use Preserving Boluses when needed to avoid death. When you reach the area where the stone structures start appearing, head to the west. You will see a small building that you can enter. Make your way over there and open the chest inside to obtain the cookbook.