Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [7] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

In order to unlock more crafting recipes need to find cookbooks. Of course, you can buy a few of them from merchants across the world, but you can also find them out in the wilds. Each one increases the number of items you have available to craft so you better get them all. Here is where you can find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [7] in Elden Ring.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [7] location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find this cookbook by traveling to the far north of Limgrave. Follow the path through the Stormgate and up to Stormveil Castle. Instead of going to the castle, continue north to the bridge. When you reach the bridge, you will realize that it is broken and can’t be crossed. Continue to the end of the bridge to find the cookbook on a body.

What the cookbook unlocks

Screenshot by Gamepur

This cookbook will unlock three new recipes for you to craft. They are:

Soft Cotton

Stanching Boluses

Rainbow Stone Arrow

Rainbow Stone Arrows combine Rainbow Stones and Arrows to create luminescent arrows that you can use to mark areas. Soft Cotton can be used to reduce fall damage and noise. This allows you to sneak past enemies easier. Stanching Boluses are used to stop the bleed effect from stacking.