Where to find Peppercorn in New World

You can find plenty of valuable herbs and food supplies in New World. These items are scattered all over the game, many of them hidden in deserted settlements that are now overrun by corrupted forces. When you’re trying to increase your cooking skill, you’ll want to explore these locations and find herbs out in the wild to add ingredients to your kitchen, one of these critical ingredients being Peppercorn. This guide details where you can find Peppercorn in New World.

You can find Peppercorn when harvesting herbs in New World. These are all of the locations you can find herb resources in New World.

Image via Mapgenie

Herbs are a resource you can find in the wild in several locations, but the most notable locations you should be exploring are Windsward, Everfall, Monarch’s Bluffs, and First Light. There are some Herb locations in Brightwood and Ebonscale Reach, but you’re more likely to find them in the lower level areas, such as Windsward, Everfall, and Monarch’s Bluffs.

You won’t always find Peppercorn at every herb node. It has a chance to drop, so you’ll want to explore multiple locations and harvest from several herbs to receive it potentially. We’ve had the most luck finding it just outside of Windsward.