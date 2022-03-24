Where to find Perfumer Tricia’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring

Perfumers are one of the more annoying enemies you will come across in the Lands Between. They love to throw out an explosive powder that can damage you twice; once from the throw and once from the explosion. While many of the perfumers you encounter will be enemies, one of them can be summoned as an ally to aid you in battle. Here is where you can find Perfumer Tricia’s spirit ashes in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain these spirit ashes, you first need to make your way to the Altus Plateau region. This is the region to the north of Liurnia. You can reach this area by finding the two halves of the Dectus Medallion from Fort Haight and Fort Faroth. You can then ride the Grand Lift of Dectus up from northern Liurnia. If you don’t feel like grabbing the medallion pieces, you can also brave the dungeons that connect northern Liurnia to the Altus Plateau. We don’t recommend the dungeons if you are a new player or are under-leveled.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, head to the west to find the Perfumer’s Ruins. Withing the area of the ruins, you can find the doors to the Unsightly Catacombs. Progress through this dungeon to the end to find the boss. The boss of this dungeon is Perfumer Tricia. She is accompanied by a Misbegotten Warrior. The combo is very deadly. We suggest taking on Tricia first so that you don’t need to dodge her attacks while dealing with the Misbegotten Warrior. Once the pair are defeated, you will get Perfumer Tricia’s spirit ashes.