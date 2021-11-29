Where to find Pikachu in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Considered the mascot for Pokémon, Pikachu is typically featured in nearly every adaption of the game that you can find. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more used and commonly chosen Pokémon, and if you’re on the lookout for this one in your Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl journey, you do have to go out a little of your way to find it. In this guide, we’re going to share with you where to go to find Pikachu in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to find Pikachu in a single place in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: Route 212 in the Pokémon Mansion, in the Trophy Garden. You can reach this place by going directly south of Hearthome City. You’ll have to continue all the way through Route 212 until you reach the front of the Pokémon Mansion, and make your way inside.

If you’re trying to capture a Ditto at this location, you will likely encounter far more Pikachu than you will Ditto, given the chance of seeing it appear. Most of the Pikachu you encounter at this location will be somewhere in the low 20’s. After capturing it, you’ll need a Thunder Stone to evolve it into Raichu, Pikachu’s evolved form.