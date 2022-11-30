Where to find Pincurchin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Although it may be small in stature, Pincurchin packs some special attack punch, and its useful (if niche) ability could make it a solid addition to your roster. It may not be a Pokémon you’ll be using deep into the end game, but it can get the job done. Of course, you’ll need one anyway if you’re planning on filling out a complete Pokédex. It’s also one of the easier electric type Pokémon to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Pincurchin

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Pincurchin on many of the beaches around the coasts of Paldea. While these areas are fairly small, they do have the benefit of being spread out in different regions, making them somewhat more convenient to reach than more isolated habitats. We were able to find Pincurchin on the large beach on the eastern coast of Paldea, near Levincia, although it took a bit of looking. This isn’t necessarily because Pincurchin is particularly rare, but because it is very small. As such, it’s important to keep a keen eye out for the tiny Pokémon, or else it’s easy to miss.

Once you initiate a battle with Pincurchin, keep in mind its weakness to ground attacks as an electric type Pokémon. Alternatively, if you need to do just a little damage to catch Pincurchin without making it faint, you may want to take advantage of its resistances to flying and water attacks. As a member of your party, Pincurchin packs solid base defense and special attack stats at the cost of an extremely low base speed. It can take advantage of its Lightning Rod ability to absorb electric attacks, taking no damage from them and instead raising its own special attack stat. Pincurchin does not have any evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.