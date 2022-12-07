Where to find Pineco in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pineco may not be the most interesting creature you come across in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but you will need to catch it if you want to completely fill out your Pokédex. Looking like a pinecone with eyes, this Bug Pokémon is not necessarily the most endearing or powerful Pokémon, but there has to be some fans out there, right? Here is where you can go in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to find and catch Pineco.

Related: Where to find Stunky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Pineco in Pokémo Scarlet and Violet

There are quite a few areas where Pineco can appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, but the important thing to remember with them is they always come from trees. As you can see from the habitat map below, there are multiple areas you can look for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the best place to find Pineco, we recommend running around Tagtree Thicket. As you explore this area, look up into the painted trees and you can see it hanging there. Your Koraidon or Miraidon will need to be able to sprint into the trees and knock it down, letting you start a battle with it.

When battling Pineco, avoid hitting it with Fire, Flying, and Rock attacks, which do a lot of damage to them. You don’t want to accidentally make it faint. Also avoid using Fighting, Grass, and Ground attacks, which are not that effective. Use something else to get it low enough to try and catch it.

Unfortunately, Pineco does not have any evolution, and as mentioned above, it doesn’t naturally have great stats for battling. We recommend just catching it once and putting it in your Box unless you find a shiny in a tree. In that sense, it is about as useful to you as a real-life pinecone.