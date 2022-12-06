Where to find Stunky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduce a variety of new Pokémon for players to catch and train, as well as tons of fan favorites and classic creatures from the long-running series. Whether you want to build your perfect team or plan to “catch ’em all,” you may need some help finding a few Pokémon that seems to be evading you, including Stunky, the fluffy Skunk Pokémon. Our guide will give you the details on where to find this Pokémon and a few tips on how best to capture this Pokémon.

Related: All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet

How to catch Stunky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Finding Stunky is very straightforward, as they can be found in two main areas of Paldea and tend to appear quite frequently. You can find Stunky in both the South Province (Area Five) and West Province (Area Two), and they should be easy to spot thanks to their signature sizeable fluffy tail and colors. We found a good number of this Pokémon in West Province (Area Two) at around level 27, and we recommend you try out this area first when looking to catch Stunky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to add one of these Pokémon for your team or are on your way to filling the Pokédex, we recommend you use a Pokémon with the bug, dark, fairy, fighting, grass, ground, ghost, psychic, and poison types, as these are resistant to Stunky’s poison and dark type moves. The only move type that is super effective against Stunky is ground, so you’ll want to have your Pokémon know at least one damage move of this type to deal more damage, but be cautious not to knock them out before you have a chance to catch them.

Stunky can evolve into Skuntank at level 34, and it is possible to find Skuntank in the Paldea region. However, they are a rarer sight, so we suggest finding yourself a Stunky and leveling them up. We should inform you, Stunky is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, meaning players of Pokémon Violet will not be able to find them in their game and will need to trade with some who owns Pokémon Scarlet.