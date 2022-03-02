Where to find Prelate’s Inferno Crozier in Elden Ring

Prelate’s Inferno Cozier is a devastating weapon that only that strong can wield. In fact, you need a whopping 45 strength to handle this massive hammer. If you are one of the few who are asking, “what if Smough’s hammer dealt fire damage,” then this weapon is for you. Here is where you can find Prelate’s Inferno Crozier in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The weapon is pretty easy to find but may take a while to reach and actually obtain. Before you can get your hands on this weapon, you will need to reach Mt. Gelmir which is northeast of Liurnia. Travel to the western edge of Mt. Gelmir to the Fort Laiedd. There is a nearby Site of Grace that you can unlock before venturing into the fort. We recommend you take advantage of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way into Fort Laiedd and you will find an enemy that looks surprisingly similar to Smough from the original Dark Souls. This time, however, the enemy is a lot smaller and has a bowl on his head that shoots fireballs. This enemy will be wielding Prelate’s Inferno Crozier and you need to defeat him to obtain it. Defeating him takes a little bit of work but you can easily lure him out of the fort and hop on Torrent to make the fight easier. Magic works surprisingly well against this foe too.