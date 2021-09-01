Where to find Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Where do you need to go to find them?
There are numerous types of Pokémon for players to capture in Pokémon Go, and they may only appear in certain environments. Some of them, such as Ghost-type Pokémon, are more likely to show when it’s nighttime in your area, meaning you need to understand a bit more about the Pokémon you want to capture and where they tend to show up. Where do you need to go to find Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?
There are several Psychic-type Pokémon that you can find in the wild, such as Abra, Exeggcute, and Natu, but many of them are difficult to locate. Also, there are not too many Psychic-type Pokémon that you’re going to encounter, so knowing where you need to go is critical to find them.
A majority of the time, you’ll be able to find Psychic-type Pokémon near the beach or close to the water. You’ll want to visit the border of a landmass to find them. Alternatively, you’ll also want to visit the middle of forests out in the wild to find Psychic-types. Another good tactic is to wait for certain Psychic-type Pokémon to appear in raids, such as Espurr, frequently offered as one-star raid Pokémon.
You’re likely going to need to work hard to find Psychic-type Pokémon, but they’re much easier to locate than Dragon-types. If you’re struggling in locations that do have Psychic-types, try placing incense on your character or activating a lure on a nearby PokéStop to increase your chances.