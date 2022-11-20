Rellor is making its debut in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This Pokémon wants to keep to itself and roll through the desert, but you will want to make sure you track this Pokémon down and add it to your collection to complete your Pokédex. You need to visit a specific location if you want to find this Pokémon in Paldea. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Rellor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rellor will only appear in a specific area in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can find it on the west side of the continent, primarily in the Asado Desert. You will have to go through this location when attempting to take on Kofu, the Water-type Gym Leader. There’s a good chance you can find this Pokémon somewhere in the desert. Alternatively, you can visit this region any time during your adventure to find this Pokémon.

This is the only region Rellor will appear. It does not have any other location on the map. However, it could appear in a Tera Raid. Still, these are randomly generated throughout the region, so we don’t recommend making it a secure way to find this Pokémon outside the Asado desert. Again, the desert is easily the best place to find this Pokémon without too much trouble.

Rellor is a Bug-type. It will be weak against Fire, Flying, and Rock-type attacks. Although in its first form it is a Bug-type, it does evolve into a Bug and Psychic-type for its second form, making it an interesting combination for your team.