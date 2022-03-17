Where to find Rimed Rowa in Elden Ring – and what it does

As you explore the areas of The Lands Between, you’ll be on the lookout for plenty of different crafting materials to help you as you make your way through Elden Ring. Many of the items you’ll need can be tough to find, but just like everything else in Elden Ring, it takes a bit of effort to find everything you’re after.

If you’ve been after some Rimed Rowa, then you’ll need to make a little trip to the north-east section of the map.

What is Rimed Rowa and where can you find it?

Rimed Rowa is a crafting material that is used to create Clarifying White Cured Meat, Clarifying Cured Meat, and Frozen Raisins. The two Clarifying Cured Meat varieties both temporarily boosts focus while the Frozen Raisins heal your horse, Torrent. Rimed Rowa is a berry-like fruit that can be found in the most frozen of areas.

If you need Rimed Rowa, you’ll need to take a trek to the far north-east of the map to an area known as the Mountaintops of the Giants. You don’t need to kill any enemies to get the berries, as they aren’t dropped by any enemies. They are scattered around the region, but usually spawn in the Apostate Derelict and Yelough Anix Ruins of the Consecrated Snowfield area. Otherwise, they can be found in lesser numbers throughout the Mountaintops of the Giants.